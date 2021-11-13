Royal Bank of Canada Buys 17,910 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.69% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

