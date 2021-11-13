Royal Bank of Canada Buys 17,981 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of CyrusOne worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $37,338,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 474,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,928,000 after buying an additional 440,775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,096,000 after buying an additional 424,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,976,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,363,000 after buying an additional 396,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

