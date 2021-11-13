Royal Bank of Canada Buys 2,151 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $375.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.05 and a 200-day moving average of $467.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $370.52 and a 1-year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.71.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

