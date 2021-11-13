Royal Bank of Canada Buys 7,703 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 69,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,604,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000.

XT stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $67.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.43.

