Royal Bank of Canada Buys 78,776 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,776 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.07% of Arco Platform worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Arco Platform by 19.5% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 962,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after buying an additional 157,210 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Arco Platform by 216.8% in the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 848,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after buying an additional 580,345 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Arco Platform by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 846,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Arco Platform by 25.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 842,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after buying an additional 168,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at about $19,849,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. Arco Platform Limited has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $44.66.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

