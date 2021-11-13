Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,035 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of MGM Growth Properties worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. Equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

