Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,055 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of Glacier Bancorp worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,455,000 after purchasing an additional 168,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after purchasing an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,499,000 after purchasing an additional 59,405 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 884,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 840,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

