Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.53% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE opened at $195.45 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $169.66 and a 1 year high of $199.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.80.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

