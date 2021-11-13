Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.47% of Koppers worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 23.5% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 64,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 59.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 14.2% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 585,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 72,630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 15.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Koppers stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $738.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.