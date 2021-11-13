Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.38 Million Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,206 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.24% of LivePerson worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 16.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after acquiring an additional 31,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $30,707,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in LivePerson by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 87,103 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

