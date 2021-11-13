Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.49 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Masimo worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,296,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Masimo by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 301,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,137,000 after acquiring an additional 99,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $299.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.02. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $300.29.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,528 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,649 in the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

