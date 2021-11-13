Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 46,715 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 83,793 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,008.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 130,448 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $103.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.55.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

