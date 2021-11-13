Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.14 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 209.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,119 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.36% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 117.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $25.02 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

