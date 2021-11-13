Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.00% of Kelly Services worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 23.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,648,000 after buying an additional 302,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 23.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after buying an additional 157,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,868,000 after buying an additional 146,854 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $2,030,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Kelly Services by 32.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 279,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $730.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.