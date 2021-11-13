Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.71 Million Stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 97,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,403,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 24.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,116,000 after buying an additional 173,607 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 16.1% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 428,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 59,464 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter valued at about $10,223,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at about $5,773,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKM opened at $30.23 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

