Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.81 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.18% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 366,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,274,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $244,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of PWB stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $81.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.