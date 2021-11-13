Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of VGLT opened at $89.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.06. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $98.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

