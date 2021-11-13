Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.38% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $822,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $791,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $288,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $68.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.22. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $71.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

