Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.06% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 103.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $217.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.85. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.91 and a twelve month high of $218.90.

