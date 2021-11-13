Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.98% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $24.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

