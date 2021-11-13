Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 137,432 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 111.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Continental Resources worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after buying an additional 1,187,996 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 280,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,667,000 after buying an additional 244,081 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 108,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

