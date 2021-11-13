Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 191,610 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,610 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.99% of Omeros worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 11.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 15.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omeros alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMER. Wedbush lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.