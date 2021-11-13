Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 262,130 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.26% of Vonage worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vonage by 1,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

