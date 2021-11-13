Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.57% of CBIZ worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,979,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,763,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,805,000 after acquiring an additional 179,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,096,000 after acquiring an additional 51,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 37,026 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $39.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $40.62.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

