Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Wix.com worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.14.

Wix.com stock opened at $199.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $171.37 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

