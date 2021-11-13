Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $10,484,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $2,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 134.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 583,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 334,710 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,033,000 after acquiring an additional 61,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

HPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

