Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 395.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $362.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.20. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $268.64 and a twelve month high of $366.68.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

