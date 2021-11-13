Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,497 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Novavax worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Novavax by 462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $435,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,115 shares of company stock worth $42,788,266. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $169.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.16. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.60 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 133.72% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

