Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,088 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMMO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO opened at $95.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.87.

