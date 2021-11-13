Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,391 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.69% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLH opened at $147.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.50. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $164.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.