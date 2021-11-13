Royal Bank of Canada Sells 26,999 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.53% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period.

VIOO stock opened at $220.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $147.77 and a 52-week high of $223.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.15.

