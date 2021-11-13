Royal Bank of Canada Sells 80,865 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,865 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBHS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.
Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.
In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Fortune Brands Home & Security
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.
