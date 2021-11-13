Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 56,488 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 395.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

