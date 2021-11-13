Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,528 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 160,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $381,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 97,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

