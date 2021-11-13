RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

RPT opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

