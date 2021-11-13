SAFE DEAL Price Tops $2.60 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $394,926.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00004052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00073359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00074406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00097885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.80 or 0.07191583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,194.06 or 0.99908485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,049,413 coins and its circulating supply is 997,565 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.