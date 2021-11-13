SafeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $29.31 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001650 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $29.31 million and $24,360.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,176.87 or 1.01784043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00051088 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.19 or 0.00354792 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.54 or 0.00542738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00175547 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011952 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008357 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001446 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001187 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

