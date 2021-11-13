Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 892,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.67% of Safehold worth $70,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter valued at $642,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 76.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth $7,971,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 657,894 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 865,789 shares of company stock valued at $65,413,235 and have sold 122,600 shares valued at $10,929,028. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Safehold stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.01 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.