SafePal Reaches Market Capitalization of $170.77 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. One SafePal coin can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00002457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafePal has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. SafePal has a total market cap of $170.77 million and approximately $16.80 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00057201 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002810 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars.

