Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.37

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.37 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 53.92 ($0.70). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 54.40 ($0.71), with a volume of 28,019 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Safestyle UK in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.37. The company has a market capitalization of £75.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

