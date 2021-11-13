Safex Token Reaches Market Cap of $7.30 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $262.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 289.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

