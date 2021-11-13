Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €128.75 ($151.47).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Safran in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Safran in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of SAF stock opened at €121.58 ($143.04) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €111.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.20. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

