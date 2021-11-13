SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of SailPoint Technologies worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,665.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

SAIL stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -146.05 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

