Sakura Bloom Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $605,983.94 and $160,264.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000025 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.12 or 0.00851347 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

