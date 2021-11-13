SALT 24-Hour Volume Tops $27,729.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. SALT has a total market cap of $15.62 million and approximately $27,729.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One SALT coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00052872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00225988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

