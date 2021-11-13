SAM Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 211,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.1% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SAM Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,727 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after buying an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,911,000 after buying an additional 1,130,607 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,740,000 after buying an additional 387,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after buying an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

