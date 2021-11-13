SAM Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.2% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 53,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $2,314,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $561,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 37.2% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $242.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.66 and a 200 day moving average of $221.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $244.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

