SAM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,932 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,932 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $336.72 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $208.16 and a twelve month high of $338.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.95 and a 200 day moving average of $283.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.45.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

