SAM Advisors LLC Takes $3.48 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000. Apple makes up 1.7% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.30 and its 200 day moving average is $141.15. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

