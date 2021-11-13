Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $4,031,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $3,581,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Sanofi by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sanofi by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

